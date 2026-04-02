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Poster of The Ultimate Duo
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Ultimate Duo
6.3

The Ultimate Duo

, 2026
Ggeutjangsusa
South Korea / Comedy, Crime, Detective
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Poster of The Ultimate Duo
6.3
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Synopsis

Jae-hyuk was once a star detective in the regional investigation unit, but after losing his marriage and missing promotions, he's now a washed-up small-town cop whose life has completely fallen apart. His new partner is Jung-ho, a rookie detective and former influencer armed with sharp intelligence, ambition, money, and youth. The mismatched duo doesn't click at all, but one day they arrest a thief who stole from a church donation box and discover he's a prime suspect in a Gangnam murder case. However, the case has already been closed with another perpetrator arrested. To catch the real killer, they head to Seoul on a business trip. With prosecutor Mi-ju's promise to support are investigation, they request cooperation from Gangnam Police Station. But their questionable teamwork - or is it team-killing? - puts the case in jeopardy.

Cast

Bae Seong-woo
Bae Seong-woo
Jae-hyeok
Jeong Ga-ram
Joong-ho
Esom
Han-chul Jo
Han-chul Jo
Yoon Gyeong-ho
Park Ji-yeong
Kim Byung-nam
Police officer at Boeun Police Station
Kim Ro-sa
Jang Se-ah
Victim
Composer Kim Tae-seong
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 2 April 2026
Release date
2 April 2026 South Korea 15
30 April 2026 Taiwan 15+
22 May 2026 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $571,597
Production Youth Film
Also known as
Ggeutjangsusa, The Ultimate Duo, Bài Trùng Phá Án, Chul jang su sa, Chuljjangsusa, Investigative Business Trip, Investigative Trip, Kkeutjangsusa, Kkeutjjangsusa, The Perfect Duo, 끝장수사, 출장수사, 終極搜查, Идеальные напарники

Film rating

6.3
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6.3 IMDb
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