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Poster of The Promised Princess
4.0
Kinoafisha Films The Promised Princess
4.0

The Promised Princess

, 2016
Slíbená princezna
Czechia, Slovakia / Adventure, Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of The Promised Princess
4.0

Synopsis

A modern fairy tale with an adventure story takes the viewer to an exotic island where lives a king who has twelve daughters. The youngest of them is courted by the dangerous pirate Za Bié Ocradé and the orphan George, who has been entrusted with this task by his master Prince Honorad. George falls in love with the beautiful princess and must struggle with his conscience to decide whether he prefers love or obedience.

Cast

Marta Dancingerová
princess Cistá Radost
Jan Cina
Jirík
Ondrej Koval
count Honorád
Jan Dolanský
pirate Za Bié Ocradé
Jitka Cvancarová
Martin Stránský
Petr Panzenberger
Václav Vydra
Hana Vagnerová
Hana Vagnerová
Petr Stach
Jan Plouhar
Karel Cepek
Shepherd
Director Ivan Pokorný
Writer Karel Jaromír Erben, Iva Procházková
Composer Jirí Hájek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 25 December 2016
Production Ceská Televize
Also known as
Slíbená princezna, The Promised Princess, A princesa prometida, Die versprochene Prinzessin, La princesa prometida, La princesse promise, Apsolītā princese, Az ígéretes hercegnő, De beloofde prinses, Den lovede prinsesse, Den lovede prinsessen, Den utlovade prinsessan, La principessa promessa, Lubatud printsess, Luvattu prinsessa, Narzeczona dla pirata, Obljubljena princesa, Pazadėtoji princesė, Prințesa promisă, Prislúbená princezná, Putri yang dijanjikan, Vaat edilen prenses, Η υποσχόμενη πριγκίπισσα, Обіцяна принцеса, 約束のプリンセス

Film rating

4.0
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4 IMDb
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