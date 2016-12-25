Czechia, Slovakia / Adventure, Comedy, Family / 18+
4.0
Synopsis
A modern fairy tale with an adventure story takes the viewer to an exotic island where lives a king who has twelve daughters. The youngest of them is courted by the dangerous pirate Za Bié Ocradé and the orphan George, who has been entrusted with this task by his master Prince Honorad. George falls in love with the beautiful princess and must struggle with his conscience to decide whether he prefers love or obedience.
Slíbená princezna, The Promised Princess, A princesa prometida, Die versprochene Prinzessin, La princesa prometida, La princesse promise, Apsolītā princese, Az ígéretes hercegnő, De beloofde prinses, Den lovede prinsesse, Den lovede prinsessen, Den utlovade prinsessan, La principessa promessa, Lubatud printsess, Luvattu prinsessa, Narzeczona dla pirata, Obljubljena princesa, Pazadėtoji princesė, Prințesa promisă, Prislúbená princezná, Putri yang dijanjikan, Vaat edilen prenses, Η υποσχόμενη πριγκίπισσα, Обіцяна принцеса, 約束のプリンセス