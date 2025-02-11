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Womb
3.7
Womb
, 2025
Womb
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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3.7
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Womb
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Synopsis
Trapped in a remote hunting cabin, a pregnant recovering addict battles to escape the clutches of a deranged hunter obsessed with abducting her full term fetus.
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Cast
Myles Clohessy
Raymond
Ellen Adair
Martha
Abbey Hafer
Patty
Brian Anthony Wilson
Big Country
Elizabeth Yu
Gianna Gagliardi
Darlene
Corrie Graham
Loretta
Taylor Hanks
Hailey
Sara Kelley
Cindy
Avery McGee
Victoria
Madison Schwartz
Bobby Jo
Director
Bridget Smith
Writer
Mike Walsh
Composer
Holly Amber Church
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
11 February 2025
World premiere
11 February 2025
Production
Philly Born Films
Also known as
Womb, Утроба, 孕期惊魂
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Film rating
3.7
Rate
10
votes
3.7
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Best Films of 2025
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