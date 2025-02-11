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Poster of Womb
3.7
Womb - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Womb
3.7

Womb

, 2025
Womb
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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Poster of Womb
3.7
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Womb - Trailer
Womb  Trailer

Synopsis

Trapped in a remote hunting cabin, a pregnant recovering addict battles to escape the clutches of a deranged hunter obsessed with abducting her full term fetus.

Cast

Myles Clohessy
Raymond
Ellen Adair
Martha
Abbey Hafer
Patty
Brian Anthony Wilson
Big Country
Elizabeth Yu
Elizabeth Yu
Gianna Gagliardi
Darlene
Corrie Graham
Loretta
Taylor Hanks
Hailey
Sara Kelley
Cindy
Avery McGee
Victoria
Madison Schwartz
Bobby Jo
Director Bridget Smith
Writer Mike Walsh
Composer Holly Amber Church
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 11 February 2025
World premiere 11 February 2025
Production Philly Born Films
Also known as
Womb, Утроба, 孕期惊魂

Film rating

3.7
Rate 10 votes
3.7 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025 

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Womb - Trailer
Womb Trailer
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