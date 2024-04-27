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Poster of Cash for Gold
7.3
Cash for Gold - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Cash for Gold
7.3

Cash for Gold

, 2024
Cash for Gold
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Cash for Gold
7.3
Cash for Gold - Trailer
Cash for Gold  Trailer

Synopsis

Struggling to save her home from foreclosure and stay sober after her military husband's death, Grace goes to work for her small town's only Muslim family and is forced to come face-to-face with the demons that threaten to pull her under.

Cast

JoBeth Williams
JoBeth Williams
Boots
Jeff Kober
Robby
Andrew J. West
Eric
David Sullivan
David Sullivan
Mikey
Marcelo Tubert
Mohammad
John Pollono
Billy
Lesley Fera
Mary Clarke
Indiana Arnold
Kirk Anderson
Matt Roy
Andrew E. Wheeler
Deborah Puette
Grace
Director Robert Enriquez, Deborah Puette
Writer Deborah Puette
Composer Timo Chen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 7 February 2025
World premiere 27 April 2024
Production Chariot Entertainment, Red Baron Films
Also known as
Cash for Gold, La última oportunidad de Grace, Lombard, Zálogházi barátság

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Cash for Gold - Trailer
Cash for Gold Trailer
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