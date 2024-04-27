Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Cash for Gold
7.3
Cash for Gold
, 2024
Cash for Gold
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
7.3
Cash for Gold
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Struggling to save her home from foreclosure and stay sober after her military husband's death, Grace goes to work for her small town's only Muslim family and is forced to come face-to-face with the demons that threaten to pull her under.
Expand
Cast
JoBeth Williams
Boots
Jeff Kober
Robby
Andrew J. West
Eric
David Sullivan
Mikey
Marcelo Tubert
Mohammad
John Pollono
Billy
Lesley Fera
Mary Clarke
Indiana Arnold
Kirk Anderson
Matt Roy
Andrew E. Wheeler
Deborah Puette
Grace
Director
Robert Enriquez
,
Deborah Puette
Writer
Deborah Puette
Composer
Timo Chen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
7 February 2025
World premiere
27 April 2024
Production
Chariot Entertainment, Red Baron Films
Also known as
Cash for Gold, La última oportunidad de Grace, Lombard, Zálogházi barátság
More
Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Film Trailers
All trailers
Cash for Gold
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree