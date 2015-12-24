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Poster of The Crown Prince
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Crown Prince
6.9

The Crown Prince

, 2015
Korunní princ
Czechia / Comedy, Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Crown Prince
6.9

Synopsis

Somewhere in the Forbidden Forest lives the evil wizard Kruciatus. A hundred years ago, he attempted to destroy the kingdom now ruled by King Alexander, who has two sons - the heir to the throne, John, and the younger prince, Charles. However, Charles refuses to accept his role as second in line at any cost. With the help of his servant Pakosta, he breaks into a forbidden chamber in the castle, obtains magical props left behind by the evil wizard, and intends to destroy his brother. Prince John drinks a magic potion served to him by his mischievous brother, which instantly erases his memory. John then recklessly sets off on a journey to the Forbidden Forest, where everyone who has ever entered has disappeared without a trace.

Cast

Patrik Dergel
prince Jan
Eva Podzimková
princess Viktorie
Krystof Hádek
Krystof Hádek
prince Karel
Pavel Kríz
servant Pakosta
Jaromír Hanzlík
king Alexandr
Veronika Freimanová
Queen Markéta
Petr Stepánek
King Filip
Zlata Adamovská
Queen Katerina
Josef Abrhám
wizard Kruciatus
Jaroslav Plesl
Jaroslav Plesl
Kristýna Boková
Petr Halícek
Director Karel Janák
Writer Petr Hudský, Barbara Johnsonová
Composer Jan Maxián
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 2 January 2019
World premiere 24 December 2015
Production Ceská Televize
Also known as
Korunní princ, The Crown Prince, Der Kronprinz, Kronprinsen, Le prince héritier, El príncipe heredero, O Príncipe Herdeiro, A koronaherceg, Crown Prince, De kroonprins, Il principe ereditario, Karonny prync, Korunný princ, Kronprincis, Kronski princ, Kroonprints, Kruununprinssi, La corona del rey: príncipe heredero, Nastepca tronu, Princ nastupnik, Princt prestolonaslednik, Prințul moștenitor, Putra Mahkota, Sosto ipedinis, Veliaht Prens, Ο πρίγκιπας του στέμματος, Королевич, Принцът престолонаследник, 皇太子殿下, Кронпринц

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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