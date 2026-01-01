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Kinoafisha Films Rechnaya skazka

Rechnaya skazka

, 2025
Rechnaya skazka
Russia / Drama, Detective / 18+

Cast

Kristina Ayvazovskaya
Alina
Aleksandr Arsentev
Aleksandr Arsentev
Anna Eshchenko
Anna Eshchenko
Tatyana Kazyuchits
Tatyana Kazyuchits
Glafira Kozulina
Glafira Kozulina
Kseniya Savitskaya
Evgeny Tokarev
Глафира Козулина
Director Vitaliy Andreev
Writer Yuliya Lemark
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Hit Film Production
Also known as
Rechnaya skazka, Cuento del rio

Film rating

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