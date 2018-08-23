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Poster of L Storm
5.7
L Storm - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films L Storm
5.7

L Storm

, 2018
'L' fung bou
China, Hong Kong / Action, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of L Storm
5.7
L Storm - Trailer
L Storm  Trailer

Synopsis

ICAC Investigator William Luk and JFIU Chief Inspector Lau Po-keung both hit a dead end in their investigation of a bribery case and a money laundering case. In the meantime, William Luk was suspended when model Eva Ng went to Inspector Kenny Ching of ICAC’s Internal Investigation Group L, to file a report against him for accepting a $12M bribe. Lau discovered Luk was set up and whoever framed Luk was connected to his case. He began to suspect the bank manager Thomson Yau was assisting a gangster, Wong Hoi-wo in money laundering activities. When Director Hong Liang of China’s Anti-Corruption & Bribery Bureau (ACBB) provided Lau with important intelligence, it became clear the money laundering activities were connected to a corrupted Vice-Ministerial Level cadre. To clear his name, William Luk put everything on the line…

Cast

Louis Koo
William Luk
Julian Cheung
Lau Po-Keung
Kevin Cheng
Stephy Tang
Patrick Tam
Michael Tse
Adam Pak
Louis Cheung
Liu Kai-chi
Lo Hoi-pang
Mak Cheung-Ching
Ding Haifeng
Director David Lam
Writer Ho-Wah Wong, David Lam, Man-Lung Ho
Composer Anthony Chue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China / Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 7 September 2021
World premiere 23 August 2018
Release date
23 August 2018 Hong Kong IIB
Worldwide Gross $64,517,456
Production Pegasus Motion Pictures
Also known as
'L' fung bou, L Storm, L風暴, Đội Chống Tham Nhũng 3, L Feng bao, Шторм L, 反贪风暴3, 反貪風暴3, คนคมโค่นพายุ 3, 제트스톰 3, L Storm (2018), L 풍폭, サンダーストーム 特殊捜査班：2018

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

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L Storm - Trailer
L Storm Trailer
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