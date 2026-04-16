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7.2
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Viaje al país de los blancos
7.2
Viaje al país de los blancos
, 2026
Viatge al país dels blancs
Spain, France / Biography, Drama
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Viaje al país de los blancos
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Synopsis
Follows a 14-year-old Ghanaian boy who leaves his village for Europe. After a perilous journey across Africa, he arrives in Barcelona where he meets Montse, a woman who takes him in.
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Cast
Emma Vilarasau
Montse
Jordi Bosch
Armando
Diana Gómez
Justino Mendes
Yima
Edgar Moreno
Laia Alberch
Tony Corvillo
Xavier Capdet
Kao Chenmin
Joan Bentallé
Alberto Lozano
Víctor Say
Ousman (Niño)
Director
Dani Sancho
Writer
Guillem Clua
,
Ousman Umar
Composer
Laetitia Pansanel-Garric
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain / France
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
16 April 2026
Release date
26 June 2026
Spain
12
Worldwide Gross
$439,345
Production
3Cat, A Contracorriente Films, Arcadia Motion Pictures
Also known as
Viatge al país dels blancs, Viaje al país de los blancos
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
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