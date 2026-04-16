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Poster of Viaje al país de los blancos
7.2
Viaje al país de los blancos - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Viaje al país de los blancos
7.2

Viaje al país de los blancos

, 2026
Viatge al país dels blancs
Spain, France / Biography, Drama
Trailers
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Not going 0
Poster of Viaje al país de los blancos
7.2
Going 0
Not going 0
Viaje al país de los blancos - Teaser
Viaje al país de los blancos  Teaser

Synopsis

Follows a 14-year-old Ghanaian boy who leaves his village for Europe. After a perilous journey across Africa, he arrives in Barcelona where he meets Montse, a woman who takes him in.

Cast

Emma Vilarasau
Montse
Jordi Bosch
Armando
Diana Gómez
Justino Mendes
Yima
Edgar Moreno
Laia Alberch
Tony Corvillo
Xavier Capdet
Kao Chenmin
Joan Bentallé
Alberto Lozano
Víctor Say
Ousman (Niño)
Director Dani Sancho
Writer Guillem Clua, Ousman Umar
Composer Laetitia Pansanel-Garric
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / France
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 April 2026
Release date
26 June 2026 Spain 12
Worldwide Gross $439,345
Production 3Cat, A Contracorriente Films, Arcadia Motion Pictures
Also known as
Viatge al país dels blancs, Viaje al país de los blancos

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Viaje al país de los blancos - Teaser
Viaje al país de los blancos Teaser
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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