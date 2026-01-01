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Poster of A Gun, a Bullet and a Panda
5.9
Kinoafisha Films A Gun, a Bullet and a Panda
5.9

A Gun, a Bullet and a Panda

, 2026
Una pistola, una bala y un oso panda
Spain / Comedy
Poster of A Gun, a Bullet and a Panda
5.9

Synopsis

Saúl, a filmmaker left by his partner, unemployed and broke, has been trapped in deep depression at home for over a month. A mysterious package with a revolver, bullet, and cryptic note triggers events that transform his life comp...

Cast

Alain Hernández
Alain Hernández
Saúl
José Troncoso
Raúl
Francesc Ferrer
Cartero
Dafnis Balduz
Productor
Teresa Ferrer
Maite
Mar Ulldemolins
María
Emma Ozores
Madre de Saúl
Carles Martínez
Padre de Saúl
Rober Gómez
Panda
Ana Mayo
Ejecutiva
Director Oriol Cardús
Writer Oriol Cardús
Composer Dani Trujillo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2026
Worldwide Gross $10,098
Production Sin Parpadear
Also known as
Una pistola, una bala y un oso panda, A Gun, a Bullet and a Panda

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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