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5.9
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A Gun, a Bullet and a Panda
5.9
A Gun, a Bullet and a Panda
, 2026
Una pistola, una bala y un oso panda
Spain / Comedy
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Synopsis
Saúl, a filmmaker left by his partner, unemployed and broke, has been trapped in deep depression at home for over a month. A mysterious package with a revolver, bullet, and cryptic note triggers events that transform his life comp...
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Cast
Alain Hernández
Saúl
José Troncoso
Raúl
Francesc Ferrer
Cartero
Dafnis Balduz
Productor
Teresa Ferrer
Maite
Mar Ulldemolins
María
Emma Ozores
Madre de Saúl
Carles Martínez
Padre de Saúl
Rober Gómez
Panda
Ana Mayo
Ejecutiva
Director
Oriol Cardús
Writer
Oriol Cardús
Composer
Dani Trujillo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2026
Worldwide Gross
$10,098
Production
Sin Parpadear
Also known as
Una pistola, una bala y un oso panda, A Gun, a Bullet and a Panda
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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