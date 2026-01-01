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Guided by Horses
Guided by Horses
, 2026
Guided by Horses
Australia / Documentary
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Synopsis
Guided by Horses follows Aboriginal scientist Professor Juli Coffin and her pioneering horse sanctuary, in outback Australia. Guided by Horses is a beautiful, moving reminder of where we can turn for our inner spirit to be ignited.
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Cast
Juli Coffin
Juli Coffin
Composer
Caitlin Yeo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
2026
Production
Story About Feeling
Also known as
Guided by Horses
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