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Poster of That Sweet Word: Liberty!
6.4
Kinoafisha Films That Sweet Word: Liberty!
6.4

That Sweet Word: Liberty!

, 1972
Eto sladkoe slovo - svoboda!
USSR / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of That Sweet Word: Liberty!
6.4

Synopsis

In an unnamed Latin American country after a coup d'état, a military junta comes to power. The army deployed to the streets, the civilian population is exposed to hard terror. A wave of arrests follows, some former senators - liberals and communists - are sent to prison. Some patriots that have gone underground try to figure a plan for their release. They buy a small shop opposite the prison in the name of Francisco and Maria Vardes. From its basement they plan to build a 90-meter tunnel. Three years of enormous effort, deaths and nervous breakdowns are not spent in vain.

Cast

Regimantas Adomaitis
Regimantas Adomaitis
Francisco 'Pancho' Vardes
Irina Miroshnichenko
Irina Miroshnichenko
Maria Vardes
Ion Ungureanu
Alberto Ramirez (senator-communist)
Bronius Babkauskas
Miguel Carrera (senator)
Lorents Arushanyan
Walter Conde (senator)
Juozas Budraitis
Juozas Budraitis
Felicio
Mihai Volontir
Carlos Caro
Rodion Nahapetov
Rodion Nahapetov
Benedicto
Dzhemma Firsova
Bob Chuprov-Tsymba
Leon Kukulyan
F. Isaev
Director Vytautas Zalakevicius
Writer Vytautas Zalakevicius, Valentin Yezhov
Composer Vyacheslav Ovchinnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 43 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 20 November 1972
Release date
4 January 1974 Finland
25 June 1975 France
31 October 1974 Hungary
22 July 1974 Poland
22 October 1973 USSR
Production Mosfilm, Lietuvos Kinostudija
Also known as
Eto sladkoe slovo - svoboda!, Это сладкое слово - свобода!, Az édes szó: szabadság, Den smarta flykten, Essa Doce Palavra chamada Liberdade, Eto sladkoye slovo - svoboda!, Libertad, dulce palabra, Operation Frihet, Opération liberté, Suloinen sana - vapaus, Tas saldus zodis - laisve!, That Sweet Word: Liberty!, To tunnel tis eleftherias, Wspaniałe słowo - wolność, 自由，这是个甜蜜的字眼！, Tas saldus žodis - laisvė!

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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