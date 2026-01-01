In an unnamed Latin American country after a coup d'état, a military junta comes to power. The army deployed to the streets, the civilian population is exposed to hard terror. A wave of arrests follows, some former senators - liberals and communists - are sent to prison. Some patriots that have gone underground try to figure a plan for their release. They buy a small shop opposite the prison in the name of Francisco and Maria Vardes. From its basement they plan to build a 90-meter tunnel. Three years of enormous effort, deaths and nervous breakdowns are not spent in vain.
Eto sladkoe slovo - svoboda!, Это сладкое слово - свобода!, Az édes szó: szabadság, Den smarta flykten, Essa Doce Palavra chamada Liberdade, Eto sladkoye slovo - svoboda!, Libertad, dulce palabra, Operation Frihet, Opération liberté, Suloinen sana - vapaus, Tas saldus zodis - laisve!, That Sweet Word: Liberty!, To tunnel tis eleftherias, Wspaniałe słowo - wolność, 自由，这是个甜蜜的字眼！, Tas saldus žodis - laisvė!
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6.4IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.