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Poster of Sensation
3.2
Sensation - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sensation
3.2

Sensation

, 2021
Sensation
Great Britain / Detective, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sensation
3.2
Sensation - Trailer
Sensation  Trailer

Synopsis

When a lowly postman is inducted into a top-secret superhuman DNA program at a research facility, it's revealed that he'll be able to receive, control and send information based on the senses of others.

Cast

Eugene Simon
Eugene Simon
Andrew Cooper
Emily Wyatt
Nadia
Bethan Wright
Rebecca
Alister Cumming
Dr. Daniel Marinus
Paul Coster
Agent 1
Jennifer Martin
May
Anil Desai
Shaan
Kai Francis Lewis
Yuri
Alex Reid
Ernesto
Lorraine Tai
Quinn
Director Martin Grof
Writer Magdalena Drahovska, Martin Grof
Composer Neil Myers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 10 February 2021
World premiere 10 February 2021
Also known as
Sensation, Programa: DNA, Sentsatsioon, Восприятие

Film rating

3.2
Rate 10 votes
3.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sensation - Trailer
Sensation Trailer
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