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3.2
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Sensation
3.2
Sensation
, 2021
Sensation
Great Britain / Detective, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
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3.2
Sensation
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Synopsis
When a lowly postman is inducted into a top-secret superhuman DNA program at a research facility, it's revealed that he'll be able to receive, control and send information based on the senses of others.
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Cast
Eugene Simon
Andrew Cooper
Emily Wyatt
Nadia
Bethan Wright
Rebecca
Alister Cumming
Dr. Daniel Marinus
Paul Coster
Agent 1
Jennifer Martin
May
Anil Desai
Shaan
Kai Francis Lewis
Yuri
Alex Reid
Ernesto
Lorraine Tai
Quinn
Director
Martin Grof
Writer
Magdalena Drahovska
,
Martin Grof
Composer
Neil Myers
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
10 February 2021
World premiere
10 February 2021
Also known as
Sensation, Programa: DNA, Sentsatsioon, Восприятие
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Film rating
3.2
Rate
10
votes
3.2
IMDb
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