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Kinoafisha Films Arriba Tutto

Arriba Tutto

, 2026
Arriba Tutto
Spain

Synopsis

A seven-year-old boy's magical childhood with his street performer father ends tragically. Years later, he struggles with anger and bitterness, having lost the joy and wonder he once knew.

Cast

Karra Elejalde
Karra Elejalde
Olivia Molina
Diego Anido
Diego Anido
José Mota
Christian Stamm
Vogler
Aimar Vega
Isaac
Carmen Canivell
Auxiliar Contreras
Rubén Faura
Soldado Pedotón
Eugenio Barona
Javier Ruiz
Loren
Gonzalo Diez
Harpo Marx
Pablo Cabello
Director José Mota
Writer Claro García, Marta González de Vega, José Mota, Fernando Erre
Composer Alicia Morote
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2026
Production 100 Acres, Amazon Prime Video, Comunidad de Madrid
Also known as
Arriba Tutto

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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