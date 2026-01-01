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Arriba Tutto
Arriba Tutto
, 2026
Arriba Tutto
Spain
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Synopsis
A seven-year-old boy's magical childhood with his street performer father ends tragically. Years later, he struggles with anger and bitterness, having lost the joy and wonder he once knew.
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Cast
Karra Elejalde
Olivia Molina
Diego Anido
José Mota
Christian Stamm
Vogler
Aimar Vega
Isaac
Carmen Canivell
Auxiliar Contreras
Rubén Faura
Soldado Pedotón
Eugenio Barona
Javier Ruiz
Loren
Gonzalo Diez
Harpo Marx
Pablo Cabello
Director
José Mota
Writer
Claro García
,
Marta González de Vega
,
José Mota
,
Fernando Erre
Composer
Alicia Morote
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2026
Production
100 Acres, Amazon Prime Video, Comunidad de Madrid
Also known as
Arriba Tutto
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