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Ni contigo ni sin mí
Ni contigo ni sin mí
, 2026
Ni contigo ni sin mí
Spain
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Cast
Adrián Lastra
Rober
Gorka Otxoa
Ernesto
Iván Sánchez
Osvaldo
Manuela Vellés
Toñi
Cristina Maisonnave
Laura
Director
María Ruiz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2026
World premiere
17 July 2026
Release date
17 July 2026
Spain
Production
A Contracorriente Films, Secuoya Studios, Álamo Producciones Audiovisuales
Also known as
Ni contigo ni sin mí
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