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Poster of Ni contigo ni sin mí
Kinoafisha Films Ni contigo ni sin mí

Ni contigo ni sin mí

, 2026
Ni contigo ni sin mí
Spain
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Poster of Ni contigo ni sin mí
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Cast

Adrián Lastra
Adrián Lastra
Rober
Gorka Otxoa
Gorka Otxoa
Ernesto
Iván Sánchez
Osvaldo
Manuela Vellés
Manuela Vellés
Toñi
Cristina Maisonnave
Laura
Director María Ruiz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 July 2026
Release date
17 July 2026 Spain
Production A Contracorriente Films, Secuoya Studios, Álamo Producciones Audiovisuales
Also known as
Ni contigo ni sin mí

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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