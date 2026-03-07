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Poster of Filthy
9.4
Kinoafisha Films Filthy
9.4

Filthy

, 2026
Sucia
Spain / Documentary
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Not going 0
Poster of Filthy
9.4
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

When an actress goes looking for the man who assaulted her, she turns her trauma into art and asks the question nobody wanted her to: why didn't you do anything?

Cast

Bàrbara Mestanza
Self
Pep Ambròs
Pep Ambròs
Self
Marc Pujolar
Director Bàrbara Mestanza, Marc Pujolar
Writer Bàrbara Mestanza, Marc Pujolar
Composer Mowat, Joan Martorell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 7 March 2026
Release date
20 November 2026 Spain
Production 3Cat, Indiana Films
Also known as
Sucia, Filthy

Film rating

9.4
Rate 10 votes
9.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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