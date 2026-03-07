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9.4
Kinoafisha
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Filthy
9.4
Filthy
, 2026
Sucia
Spain / Documentary
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9.4
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Synopsis
When an actress goes looking for the man who assaulted her, she turns her trauma into art and asks the question nobody wanted her to: why didn't you do anything?
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Cast
Bàrbara Mestanza
Self
Pep Ambròs
Self
Marc Pujolar
Director
Bàrbara Mestanza
,
Marc Pujolar
Writer
Bàrbara Mestanza
,
Marc Pujolar
Composer
Mowat
,
Joan Martorell
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
7 March 2026
Release date
20 November 2026
Spain
Production
3Cat, Indiana Films
Also known as
Sucia, Filthy
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Film rating
9.4
Rate
10
votes
9.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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