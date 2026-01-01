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Kinoafisha Films Cancel 2

Cancel 2

, 2027
Cancel 2
Finland / Comedy

Cast

Ilona Chevakova
Jukka Rasila
Henry Weckström
Olli Litmanen
Konsta Saajanto
Santeri Hänninen
Helmi Kantola
Mandimai Sundberg
Kerttu Rissanen
Niko Meuronen
Elastinen
Director Tuukka Temonen
Writer Tuukka Temonen, Olli Koivula
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Production year 2027
Production Solar Films
Also known as
Cancel 2

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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