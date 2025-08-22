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Poster of Glavnoe k etoy minute
Kinoafisha Films Glavnoe k etoy minute

Glavnoe k etoy minute

, 2025
Glavnoe k etoy minute
Russia / Drama, Short / 18+
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Cast

Pavel Artemyev
Pavel Artemyev
Andrey
Evgeniya Kregzhde
Evgeniya Kregzhde
Katya
Olga Sutulova
Olga Sutulova
Anna
Pavel Vorozhtsov
Pavel Vorozhtsov
Yasha
Aleksandr Alyabev
Aleksandr Alyabev
Maksim
Vasilisa Filimonova
Masha
Director Pavel Artemyev
Writer Aleksandr Alyabev, Александра Рябова, Pavel Artemyev
Composer Pavel Artemyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 22 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 22 August 2025
Production Independent Cinema
Also known as
Glavnoe k etoy minute, Главное к этой минуте

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Moskino Muzeynyy
19:00 from 1000 ₽
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«Glavnoe k etoy minute» now playing

Thu 23
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Moskino Muzeynyy g. Moskva, Zubovskiy b-r, 2, str. 7
2D
19:00 from 1000 ₽
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