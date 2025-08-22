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Glavnoe k etoy minute
Glavnoe k etoy minute
, 2025
Glavnoe k etoy minute
Russia / Drama, Short / 18+
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Cast
Pavel Artemyev
Andrey
Evgeniya Kregzhde
Katya
Olga Sutulova
Anna
Pavel Vorozhtsov
Yasha
Aleksandr Alyabev
Maksim
Vasilisa Filimonova
Masha
Director
Pavel Artemyev
Writer
Aleksandr Alyabev
,
Александра Рябова
,
Pavel Artemyev
Composer
Pavel Artemyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
22 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
22 August 2025
Production
Independent Cinema
Also known as
Glavnoe k etoy minute, Главное к этой минуте
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Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Moskino Muzeynyy
19:00
from 1000 ₽
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23 July
from 1000 ₽
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«Glavnoe k etoy minute» now playing
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23
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20:50
from 400 ₽
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Moskino Muzeynyy
g. Moskva, Zubovskiy b-r, 2, str. 7
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