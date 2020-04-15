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Poster of Yung Lean: In My Head
7.2
Yung Lean: In My Head - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Yung Lean: In My Head
7.2

Yung Lean: In My Head

, 2020
Yung Lean: In My Head
Sweden / Biography, Documentary, Music / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Yung Lean: In My Head
7.2
Yung Lean: In My Head - Trailer
Yung Lean: In My Head  Trailer

Synopsis

When a Swedish teen rapper finds a rabid fanbase via the internet, international superstar Yung Lean is born. But as his fame grows, darkness settles in, blurring the line between reality and his own vivid imagination.

Cast

Yung Lean
Yung Sherman
Gud
Bladee
Ecco2k
Thaiboy Digital
Whitearmor
Emilio Fagone
Self, Yung Lean's manager
Oskar Ekman
Elsa Håstad
Miriam Leandoer Håstad
Emilie Friedlander
Self, journalist
Director Henrik Burman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 18 January 2021
World premiere 15 April 2020
Budget $770,000
Worldwide Gross $40,834
Production Momento Film, RMV Film
Also known as
Yung Lean: In My Head, Yung Lean: В моей голове, 영 린 인 마이 헤드, 영 린: 인 마이 헤드

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Yung Lean: In My Head - Trailer
Yung Lean: In My Head Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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