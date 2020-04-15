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7.2
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Yung Lean: In My Head
7.2
Yung Lean: In My Head
, 2020
Yung Lean: In My Head
Sweden / Biography, Documentary, Music / 18+
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7.2
Yung Lean: In My Head
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Synopsis
When a Swedish teen rapper finds a rabid fanbase via the internet, international superstar Yung Lean is born. But as his fame grows, darkness settles in, blurring the line between reality and his own vivid imagination.
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Cast
Yung Lean
Yung Sherman
Gud
Bladee
Ecco2k
Thaiboy Digital
Whitearmor
Emilio Fagone
Self, Yung Lean's manager
Oskar Ekman
Elsa Håstad
Miriam Leandoer Håstad
Emilie Friedlander
Self, journalist
Director
Henrik Burman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Sweden
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
18 January 2021
World premiere
15 April 2020
Budget
$770,000
Worldwide Gross
$40,834
Production
Momento Film, RMV Film
Also known as
Yung Lean: In My Head, Yung Lean: В моей голове, 영 린 인 마이 헤드, 영 린: 인 마이 헤드
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
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