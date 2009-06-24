A group of friends on a climbing vacation ignore warnings that the mountains are closed and start their ascent anyway. Collapsing bridges, bear traps and other dangers threaten to splinter the group… when the real hell begins and an unseen villain begins picking them off one by one.
Vertige, High Lane, Vértigo, À Beira Do Abismo, Dead Cliff, Deddo kurifu, Ferrata, Gerilim hattı, Schau nicht nach unten!, Végzetes túra, Vertigem, Vertigen, Visoka traka, Vrtoglavica, Ypsofovia, Závrat, Головокружение, Световъртеж, デッドクリフ, High Lane - Schau nicht nach unten!, Tériszony, Vertigo
Film rating
5.6
Rate10 votes
5.6IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.