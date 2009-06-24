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Poster of High Lane
5.6
Kinoafisha Films High Lane
5.6

High Lane

, 2009
Vertige
France / Adventure, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of High Lane
5.6

Synopsis

A group of friends on a climbing vacation ignore warnings that the mountains are closed and start their ascent anyway. Collapsing bridges, bear traps and other dangers threaten to splinter the group… when the real hell begins and an unseen villain begins picking them off one by one.

Cast

Fanny Valette
Fanny Valette
Chloé
Johan Libéreau
Loïc
Maud Wyler
Karine
Nicolas Giraud
Nicolas Giraud
Fred
Raphaël Lenglet
Guillaume
Justin Blanckaert
Anton
Guilhem Simon
L'adolescent
Director Abel Ferry
Writer Johanne Bernard, Louis-Paul Desanges, Ludovic du Clary
Composer Jean-Pierre Taïeb
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 8 January 2011
World premiere 24 June 2009
Release date
24 June 2009 Belgium 18
24 June 2009 France
25 November 2009 Germany 16
25 November 2009 Spain 16
Budget €2,370,000
Worldwide Gross $2,141,798
Production Gaumont, Sombrero Films, Studio Mad
Also known as
Vertige, High Lane, Vértigo, À Beira Do Abismo, Dead Cliff, Deddo kurifu, Ferrata, Gerilim hattı, Schau nicht nach unten!, Végzetes túra, Vertigem, Vertigen, Visoka traka, Vrtoglavica, Ypsofovia, Závrat, Головокружение, Световъртеж, デッドクリフ, High Lane - Schau nicht nach unten!, Tériszony, Vertigo

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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