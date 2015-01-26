When the young republic of The Netherlands is attacked by England, France and Germany and faces its own civil war no less, only one man, Michael de Ruyter, can lead the county's strongest weapon, the Dutch fleet.
ProductionFarmhouse Film & TV, Ciné Cri De Coeur, AVROTROS
Also known as
Michiel de Ruyter, The Admiral, Admiral, Адмирал, Admirał, Admiral: Command and Conquer, Admirolas, Amiral, Armada, Armada - Sfida al confine del mare, Az admirális, Đại Thủy Chiến, Den hollandske Søhelt, Der Admiral - Kampf um Europa, El almirante (Michiel de Ruyter), Ο ναύαρχος, Адмірал, 提督の艦隊, 海軍上將：德魯伊特, Admiral: Command & Conquer