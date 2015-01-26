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Poster of The Admiral
7.0
The Admiral - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films The Admiral
7.0

The Admiral

, 2015
Michiel de Ruyter
Belgium, Netherlands / Action, Biography, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Admiral
7.0
The Admiral - Trailer 2
The Admiral  Trailer 2

Synopsis

When the young republic of The Netherlands is attacked by England, France and Germany and faces its own civil war no less, only one man, Michael de Ruyter, can lead the county's strongest weapon, the Dutch fleet.

Cast

Frank Lammers
Michiel de Ruyter
Sanne Langelaar
Sanne Langelaar
Anna de Ruyter
Rutger Hauer
Rutger Hauer
Maarten Tromp
Aurélie Meriel
Charles Dance
Charles Dance
Charles II
Filip Peeters
Dequesne
Derek de Lint
Kievit
Barry Atsma
Barry Atsma
Johan de Witt
Daniel Brocklebank
Tygo Gernandt
Tygo Gernandt
Jozef van Ghent
Egbert Jan Weeber
Egbert Jan Weeber
Willem III
Nils Verkooijen
Director Roel Reiné
Writer Alex van Galen, Lars Boom
Composer Trevor Morris
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / Netherlands
Runtime 2 hours 31 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 2 June 2015
World premiere 26 January 2015
Release date
3 August 2015 Great Britain 15
29 January 2015 Netherlands 16
11 March 2016 USA
12 June 2015 Viet Nam
Budget €8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,398,252
Production Farmhouse Film & TV, Ciné Cri De Coeur, AVROTROS
Also known as
Michiel de Ruyter, The Admiral, Admiral, Адмирал, Admirał, Admiral: Command and Conquer, Admirolas, Amiral, Armada, Armada - Sfida al confine del mare, Az admirális, Đại Thủy Chiến, Den hollandske Søhelt, Der Admiral - Kampf um Europa, El almirante (Michiel de Ruyter), Ο ναύαρχος, Адмірал, 提督の艦隊, 海軍上將：德魯伊特, Admiral: Command & Conquer

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Admiral - Trailer 2
The Admiral Trailer 2
The Admiral - Trailer 1
The Admiral Trailer 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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