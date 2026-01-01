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Площадки
5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
One Night Only
5.8
One Night Only
, 1976
Vsego odna noch
USSR / Crime, Drama / 18+
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5.8
Synopsis
A story of a crime which was committed and solved during one night only.
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Cast
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Podpolkovnik Borovoy
Volodymyr Novikov
Sergey Borovoy- leytenant militsii
Yuri Goncharov
Motylkov
Konstantin Lenevsky
Lyoshka
Mikhail Golubovich
Vitaliy
Sergei Prokhanov
Pashka Puzyryev
Leonid Kmit
Prokopiy Stepanovich
Lia Gudadze
Liya Ilinichna
Viktor Tarasov
Panikhin
Lyudmila Bezuglaya
Aleksei Presnetsov
Rostislav Shmyryov
Director
Iosif Shulman
Writer
Kirill Rapoport
,
Mikhail Baran
,
Ari Vakser
Composer
Stanislav Pozhlakov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
1976
World premiere
1 August 1977
Release date
1 August 1977
USSR
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Vsego odna noch, Всего одна ночь
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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