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Poster of One Night Only
5.8
Kinoafisha Films One Night Only
5.8

One Night Only

, 1976
Vsego odna noch
USSR / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of One Night Only
5.8

Synopsis

A story of a crime which was committed and solved during one night only.

Cast

Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Podpolkovnik Borovoy
Volodymyr Novikov
Sergey Borovoy- leytenant militsii
Yuri Goncharov
Motylkov
Konstantin Lenevsky
Lyoshka
Mikhail Golubovich
Vitaliy
Sergei Prokhanov
Sergei Prokhanov
Pashka Puzyryev
Leonid Kmit
Prokopiy Stepanovich
Lia Gudadze
Liya Ilinichna
Viktor Tarasov
Panikhin
Lyudmila Bezuglaya
Aleksei Presnetsov
Rostislav Shmyryov
Director Iosif Shulman
Writer Kirill Rapoport, Mikhail Baran, Ari Vakser
Composer Stanislav Pozhlakov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 1 August 1977
Release date
1 August 1977 USSR
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Vsego odna noch, Всего одна ночь

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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