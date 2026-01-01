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6.3
Kinoafisha
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Garantiruyu zhizn
6.3
Garantiruyu zhizn
, 1978
Garantiruyu zhizn
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Cast
Aleksandr Fatyushin
Mitya Radkevich
Yelena Kozelkova
Maty
Natalya Gundareva
Olga
Elle Kull
Masha
Yury Gorobets
Knyazev
Yuriy Demich
Maksim Streltsov
Viktor Pavlov
Kloun
Nikolay Dupak
Oleshko
Konstantin Stepankov
Burov
Radij Afanasyev
Aviadispecher
Director
Boris Stepanov
Writer
Igor Chernykh
,
Irina Pismennaya
,
Roman Romanov
Composer
Oleg Karavaychuk
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
1978
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Garantiruyu zhizn, Гарантирую жизнь, Guarantee Life
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Showtimes
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