Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Garantiruyu zhizn
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Garantiruyu zhizn
6.3

Garantiruyu zhizn

, 1978
Garantiruyu zhizn
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Garantiruyu zhizn
6.3

Cast

Aleksandr Fatyushin
Aleksandr Fatyushin
Mitya Radkevich
Yelena Kozelkova
Maty
Natalya Gundareva
Natalya Gundareva
Olga
Elle Kull
Masha
Yury Gorobets
Yury Gorobets
Knyazev
Yuriy Demich
Yuriy Demich
Maksim Streltsov
Viktor Pavlov
Viktor Pavlov
Kloun
Nikolay Dupak
Oleshko
Konstantin Stepankov
Konstantin Stepankov
Burov
Radij Afanasyev
Aviadispecher
Director Boris Stepanov
Writer Igor Chernykh, Irina Pismennaya, Roman Romanov
Composer Oleg Karavaychuk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1978
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Garantiruyu zhizn, Гарантирую жизнь, Guarantee Life

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more