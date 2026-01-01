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5.9
Kinoafisha
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Wedding Night
5.9
Wedding Night
, 1980
Svadebnaya noch
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
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5.9
Synopsis
A love story in a middle of WWII.
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Cast
Natalya Andreychenko
Masha
Mikhail Dolginin
Stepan Zhdanko
Avgustin Milovanov
Kolman
Tamara Muzhenko
Yevgeny Nikitin
Viktor Tarasov
Yakov Rygorovich
Pyotr Yurchenkov
Volodya Artyuk
Yuri Stupakov
Voith
Aleksandr Kashperov
Aleksandr Labush
Railwayman
Ivan Sidorov
Oleksii Vertynskyi
Director
Aleksandr Karpov
Writer
Aleksandr Karpov
Composer
Leonid Afanasyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
1980
World premiere
8 December 1980
Release date
8 December 1980
Russia
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Svadebnaya noch, Wedding Night, Свадебная ночь
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Showtimes
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