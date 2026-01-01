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Poster of Wedding Night
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Wedding Night
5.9

Wedding Night

, 1980
Svadebnaya noch
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Wedding Night
5.9

Synopsis

A love story in a middle of WWII.

Cast

Natalya Andreychenko
Natalya Andreychenko
Masha
Mikhail Dolginin
Stepan Zhdanko
Avgustin Milovanov
Kolman
Tamara Muzhenko
Yevgeny Nikitin
Viktor Tarasov
Yakov Rygorovich
Pyotr Yurchenkov
Volodya Artyuk
Yuri Stupakov
Voith
Aleksandr Kashperov
Aleksandr Labush
Railwayman
Ivan Sidorov
Oleksii Vertynskyi
Director Aleksandr Karpov
Writer Aleksandr Karpov
Composer Leonid Afanasyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 8 December 1980
Release date
8 December 1980 Russia
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Svadebnaya noch, Wedding Night, Свадебная ночь

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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