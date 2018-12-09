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Poster of Acts of Desperation
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Acts of Desperation
5.7

Acts of Desperation

, 2018
Acts of Desperation
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Acts of Desperation
5.7

Synopsis

A desperate cop on the edge is obsessed over the fact that his beautiful but desperate wife is having an affair. At the same time, he tracks a desperately shrewd bank robber who is falling in love with a desperately obsessed woman whose life he just saved from suicide. As if that's not enough, he is also being blackmailed by two desperately unhinged street criminals who will stop at nothing to get their money. Time is running out for all of them as their worlds collide in in this intensely unique and desperately compelling and unpredictable thriller!

Cast

Paul Sorvino
Paul Sorvino
Chief Lassiter
Kira Reed
Morgan
Jason Gedrick
Jason Gedrick
Grillo
Treva Etienne
Glenn
Vince Lozano
Floyd
Chris Coppola
Stu
Asante Jones
Simmons
Tim De Zarn
Erin O'Brien
Jackie Falcon
Neraida Bega
Faith
Matthew Brady
Skater
Director Richard Friedman
Writer Nathan Illsley
Composer Geoff Levin, Bruce Chianese
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 9 December 2018
Production UniCvisions, APT. 1B Productions, RHL Group
Also known as
Acts of Desperation, Atos de Desespero

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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