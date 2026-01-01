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Poster of Amnesty
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Amnesty
6.0

Amnesty

, 1982
Amnistiya
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Amnesty
6.0

Synopsis

A satirical comedy about the events which happened in the toys factory a few days before celebrating it's 50 years aniversary.

Cast

Georgi Burkov
Georgi Burkov
Semyon Soloveychik
Rolan Bykov
Rolan Bykov
Ivan Kichkaylo
Elena Sanaeva
Elena Sanaeva
Ragneda Bozheshutkova
Ivan Ryzhov
Ivan Ryzhov
Yakov Fomich
Viktor Ilichyov
Andrey Taratuta
Yelena Kozlitina
Tatyana Drozd
Tamara Muzhenko
Mikalay Yaromenka
Mikalay Yaromenka
Nachalnik militsii
Fyodor Nikitin
Eduard Goryachij
Nikolay Smirnov
Leonid Kryuk
Kuzma Khotenchik
Director Valery Ponomaryov
Writer Nikolai Matukovsky
Composer Evgeniy Glebov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 29 April 1980
Release date
29 April 1980 USSR
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Amnistiya, Amnesty, Амнистия, Троянский конь

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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