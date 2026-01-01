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6.0
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Amnesty
6.0
Amnesty
, 1982
Amnistiya
USSR / Comedy / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.0
Synopsis
A satirical comedy about the events which happened in the toys factory a few days before celebrating it's 50 years aniversary.
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Cast
Georgi Burkov
Semyon Soloveychik
Rolan Bykov
Ivan Kichkaylo
Elena Sanaeva
Ragneda Bozheshutkova
Ivan Ryzhov
Yakov Fomich
Viktor Ilichyov
Andrey Taratuta
Yelena Kozlitina
Tatyana Drozd
Tamara Muzhenko
Mikalay Yaromenka
Nachalnik militsii
Fyodor Nikitin
Eduard Goryachij
Nikolay Smirnov
Leonid Kryuk
Kuzma Khotenchik
Director
Valery Ponomaryov
Writer
Nikolai Matukovsky
Composer
Evgeniy Glebov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
1982
World premiere
29 April 1980
Release date
29 April 1980
USSR
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Amnistiya, Amnesty, Амнистия, Троянский конь
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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