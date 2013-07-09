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Poster of Marius
6.7
Marius - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Marius
6.7

Marius

, 2013
Marius
France / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Marius
6.7
Marius - Trailer
Marius  Trailer

Synopsis

"Marius" takes place in Marseilles' Old Port, at the La Marine Bar, owned by César and his son Marius. Marius' biggest dream is to embark on one of the boats passing by his dad's bar and to set off to a faraway land. Fanny, a young and pretty seafood peddler, has secretly been in love with Marius since her childhood; Marius, never admitting it, has always loved Fanny. One day, a sailor drops by La Marine and offers him a job on an exploratory ship. Trying to hold him off and to make him jealous, Fanny confesses his love to him and provokes a fight between Marius and one of César's old friends, Panisse, a boat merchant, who despite his old age, has been courting Fanny for a while. Torn between the call of the sea and his love for her, Marius abandons his dream to be with Fanny who gives herself to him. As César and Honorine, Fanny's mother, are getting ready for the wedding, Marius changes his mind, drawn back to the call of the sea.

Cast

Daniel Auteuil
Daniel Auteuil
César
Rapha&#235;l Personnaz
Raphaël Personnaz
Marius
Jean-Pierre Darroussin
Jean-Pierre Darroussin
Panisse
Marie-Anne Chazel
Marie-Anne Chazel
Honorine
Nicolas Vaude
M. Brun
Daniel Russo
Escartefigue
Rufus
Rufus
Piquoiseau
Jean-Louis Barcelona
Frisepoulet
Charlie Nelson
Roger Souza
Laurent Fernandez
Michel Ferracci
Director Daniel Auteuil
Writer Daniel Auteuil, Marcel Pagnol
Composer Alexandre Desplat
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 9 July 2013
Release date
10 July 2013 Belgium
9 July 2013 France U
10 July 2013 Germany
29 November 2013 Great Britain
29 November 2013 Ireland
10 July 2013 Switzerland 6
4 July 2014 USA
Worldwide Gross $2,249,781
Production Les Films Alain Sarde, Zack Films, Pathé
Also known as
Marius, Мариус, 愛似狂潮

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Marius - Trailer
Marius Trailer
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