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5.3
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When the Screaming Starts
5.3
When the Screaming Starts
, 2021
When the Screaming Starts
Great Britain / Comedy, Horror / 18+
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5.3
When the Screaming Starts
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Synopsis
When Norman Graysmith is invited into the home of an aspiring serial killer, Aidan Mendle, he believes he has the subject for the documentary that will make his career.
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Cast
Vår Haugholt
Viktoria
Yasen Atour
Jack
Katharine Bennett-Fox
Julia
Lee Nicholas Harris
police officer PCSO
John-Christian Bateman
Donald
Andreina Sambucetti
PCSO
Caroline Colomei
Mrs. Kitson
Ronja Haugholt
Veronika
Kavé Niku
Masoud
Sibylla Meienberg
Emma
Steve Hodgetts
Malcom
Nesba Crenshaw
Sophie
Director
Conor Boru
Writer
Conor Boru
,
Ed Hartland
Composer
Michael Palmer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
20 September 2022
World premiere
28 August 2021
Also known as
When the Screaming Starts, Co mordercy robią w ukryciu, Quando Os Gritos Começam, Когда начинается крик, 尖叫開麥拉, 连环杀手之家
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5.3
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10
votes
5.3
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When the Screaming Starts
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