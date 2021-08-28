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Poster of When the Screaming Starts
5.3
When the Screaming Starts - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films When the Screaming Starts
5.3

When the Screaming Starts

, 2021
When the Screaming Starts
Great Britain / Comedy, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of When the Screaming Starts
5.3
When the Screaming Starts - Trailer
When the Screaming Starts  Trailer

Synopsis

When Norman Graysmith is invited into the home of an aspiring serial killer, Aidan Mendle, he believes he has the subject for the documentary that will make his career.

Cast

Vår Haugholt
Viktoria
Yasen Atour
Yasen Atour
Jack
Katharine Bennett-Fox
Julia
Lee Nicholas Harris
Lee Nicholas Harris
police officer PCSO
John-Christian Bateman
Donald
Andreina Sambucetti
PCSO
Caroline Colomei
Mrs. Kitson
Ronja Haugholt
Veronika
Kavé Niku
Masoud
Sibylla Meienberg
Emma
Steve Hodgetts
Malcom
Nesba Crenshaw
Sophie
Director Conor Boru
Writer Conor Boru, Ed Hartland
Composer Michael Palmer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 20 September 2022
World premiere 28 August 2021
Also known as
When the Screaming Starts, Co mordercy robią w ukryciu, Quando Os Gritos Começam, Когда начинается крик, 尖叫開麥拉, 连环杀手之家

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
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Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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When the Screaming Starts - Trailer
When the Screaming Starts Trailer
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