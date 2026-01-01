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Poster of New Biography of Xishi
6.9
Kinoafisha Films New Biography of Xishi
6.9

New Biography of Xishi

, 2024
Xi shi xin zhuan
China / 18+
Poster of New Biography of Xishi
6.9

Synopsis

Xi Shi of Yue, is one of four great beauties of ancient China, from Spring and Autumn period. In a mission both of vengeance and sexpionage, was given to the King of rival Wu, preoccupying him with her beauty, and neglecting state...

Cast

Weizhou Liu
Luo Liqun
Lei Ao
Xiyue Cao
Xi Shi
Yanlin Dong
Sek-Ming Lau
Yuanzhen Li
Yang Qingwen
Xu Ruotong
Sasa
Director Yilin Dai
Writer Weng Yishui
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2024
Also known as
Xi shi xin zhuan, New Biography of Xishi, 西施新传

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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