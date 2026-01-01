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6.9
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New Biography of Xishi
6.9
New Biography of Xishi
, 2024
Xi shi xin zhuan
China / 18+
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6.9
Synopsis
Xi Shi of Yue, is one of four great beauties of ancient China, from Spring and Autumn period. In a mission both of vengeance and sexpionage, was given to the King of rival Wu, preoccupying him with her beauty, and neglecting state...
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Cast
Weizhou Liu
Luo Liqun
Lei Ao
Xiyue Cao
Xi Shi
Yanlin Dong
Sek-Ming Lau
Yuanzhen Li
Yang Qingwen
Xu Ruotong
Sasa
Director
Yilin Dai
Writer
Weng Yishui
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2024
Also known as
Xi shi xin zhuan, New Biography of Xishi, 西施新传
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
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