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2.2
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Salem Witch Doll
2.2
Salem Witch Doll
, 2024
Salem Witch Doll
Great Britain / Horror / 18+
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2.2
Salem Witch Doll
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Synopsis
Sarah, a depressed college drop out, must uncover her family's twisted history, and her own greater purpose if she is to defeat the Salem Doll, a monstrous wooden creature that terrorises Sarah and her loved ones.
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Cast
Mackintosh Muggleton
Kieran
Amanda Jane York
Robin Kirwan
Martin
Lynne O'Sullivan
Victoria
Jodyanne Richardson
Rosie
Ben Maddocks
Ian
Jodie Bagnell
The Salem Doll
Bárbara Brito
Jemmy
Tash Chant
Sarah
Mark Collier
Paul
Harrison Falco
Adam
Director
Daniel Yates
Writer
Daniel Yates
Composer
George Palousis
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
1 August 2024
Production
ChampDog Films
Also known as
Salem Witch Doll, Salemi nukk
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Film rating
2.2
Rate
10
votes
2.2
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