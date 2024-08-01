Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Salem Witch Doll
2.2
Salem Witch Doll - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Salem Witch Doll
2.2

Salem Witch Doll

, 2024
Salem Witch Doll
Great Britain / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Salem Witch Doll
2.2
Salem Witch Doll - Trailer
Salem Witch Doll  Trailer

Synopsis

Sarah, a depressed college drop out, must uncover her family's twisted history, and her own greater purpose if she is to defeat the Salem Doll, a monstrous wooden creature that terrorises Sarah and her loved ones.

Cast

Mackintosh Muggleton
Kieran
Amanda Jane York
Robin Kirwan
Martin
Lynne O'Sullivan
Victoria
Jodyanne Richardson
Rosie
Ben Maddocks
Ian
Jodie Bagnell
The Salem Doll
Bárbara Brito
Jemmy
Tash Chant
Sarah
Mark Collier
Paul
Harrison Falco
Adam
Director Daniel Yates
Writer Daniel Yates
Composer George Palousis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 1 August 2024
Production ChampDog Films
Also known as
Salem Witch Doll, Salemi nukk

Film rating

2.2
Rate 10 votes
2.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Salem Witch Doll - Trailer
Salem Witch Doll Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more