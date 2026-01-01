Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A Real Man
8.8
Kinoafisha Films A Real Man
8.8

A Real Man

, 2026
Un hombre de verdad
Spain / Drama
Poster of A Real Man
8.8

Synopsis

Guillermo, an 80-year-old neurosurgeon, expects his wife María to serve him traditionally. After her sudden death, he confronts his sexist beliefs and learns independence through his daughter, lover, and neighbor.

Cast

Carlos Olalla
Guillermo
Olivia Molina
Nuria
Rosario Pardo
Ángela
Laura de la Uz
Magali
Imma Sancho
María
César Martel
Héctor
Natalia Dicenta
Bárbara
Máximo Valverde
Amigo del bar
Pablo R. Montenegro
Paco
Saulo Trujillo
Asistente social
Composer Jeansy Aúz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2026
Budget €500,000
Worldwide Gross $3,883
Production Kairos Films, Naif Films, The Other Film Production
Also known as
Un hombre de verdad, A Real Man

Film rating

8.8
Rate 13 votes
8.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more