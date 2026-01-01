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8.8
Kinoafisha
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A Real Man
8.8
A Real Man
, 2026
Un hombre de verdad
Spain / Drama
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.8
Synopsis
Guillermo, an 80-year-old neurosurgeon, expects his wife María to serve him traditionally. After her sudden death, he confronts his sexist beliefs and learns independence through his daughter, lover, and neighbor.
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Cast
Carlos Olalla
Guillermo
Olivia Molina
Nuria
Rosario Pardo
Ángela
Laura de la Uz
Magali
Imma Sancho
María
César Martel
Héctor
Natalia Dicenta
Bárbara
Máximo Valverde
Amigo del bar
Pablo R. Montenegro
Paco
Saulo Trujillo
Asistente social
Composer
Jeansy Aúz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2026
Budget
€500,000
Worldwide Gross
$3,883
Production
Kairos Films, Naif Films, The Other Film Production
Also known as
Un hombre de verdad, A Real Man
More
Film rating
8.8
Rate
13
votes
8.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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