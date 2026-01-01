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Poster of Mr. Hero
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Mr. Hero
7.8

Mr. Hero

, 2026
Anh Hung
Viet Nam / Drama
Poster of Mr. Hero
7.8

Synopsis

A single father orchestrates an elaborate hoax to become a hero, in order to con the public and raise money for his daughter's life-saving surgery -- finds himself thrust into the national spotlight and learns what it means to be ...

Cast

Hong-Anh
Le Thien
Viet Anh
Ta Lam
Thai Hoa
Vo Tan Phat
Doan The Vinh
Phuong Thanh
Gia Tue
Tien PC
Tien PC
Composer Nguyen Hoang Anh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Viet Nam
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2026
Production Happy Canvas, Beach House Pictures, HKFilm
Also known as
Anh Hung, Anh Hùng, Mr. Hero

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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