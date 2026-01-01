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7.8
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Mr. Hero
7.8
Mr. Hero
, 2026
Anh Hung
Viet Nam / Drama
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.8
Synopsis
A single father orchestrates an elaborate hoax to become a hero, in order to con the public and raise money for his daughter's life-saving surgery -- finds himself thrust into the national spotlight and learns what it means to be ...
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Cast
Hong-Anh
Le Thien
Viet Anh
Ta Lam
Thai Hoa
Vo Tan Phat
Doan The Vinh
Phuong Thanh
Gia Tue
Tien PC
Tien PC
Composer
Nguyen Hoang Anh
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Viet Nam
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
2026
Production
Happy Canvas, Beach House Pictures, HKFilm
Also known as
Anh Hung, Anh Hùng, Mr. Hero
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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