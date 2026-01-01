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Poster of Ownerships
Kinoafisha Films Ownerships

Ownerships

Nuda Propiedad
Spain / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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Synopsis

Vera and Lucas, a frustrated couple in their forties, find a huge apartment at half the usual price thanks to a “bare ownership” deal: they buy it now, but the elderly owner will keep living there until he dies. What seemed like a miraculous opportunity soon turns into an obsession when Jesús disappears, reappears changed, and stops behaving like someone on his last legs. Caught between suspicion, frustration, and increasingly dark humor, the couple begins to consider a plan as absurd as it is tempting.

Cast

Susana Gómez
Maxi Iglesias
Maxi Iglesias
Pepe Viyuela
Stéphanie Magnin
Aten Soria
Charo
Alex Peracaula
Técnico
Olga Hueso
Vicky
Director Alberto Utrera
Writer Alberto Utrera, Carlos Soria
Composer Iván Valdés
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
World premiere 2 October 2026
Release date
2 October 2026 Spain
Production Garajonay Producciones
Also known as
Nuda Propiedad

Film rating

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