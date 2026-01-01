Ownerships

Vera and Lucas, a frustrated couple in their forties, find a huge apartment at half the usual price thanks to a “bare ownership” deal: they buy it now, but the elderly owner will keep living there until he dies. What seemed like a miraculous opportunity soon turns into an obsession when Jesús disappears, reappears changed, and stops behaving like someone on his last legs. Caught between suspicion, frustration, and increasingly dark humor, the couple begins to consider a plan as absurd as it is tempting.