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Poster of The Invisible: Jinn's Curse
Kinoafisha Films The Invisible: Jinn's Curse

The Invisible: Jinn's Curse

, 2026
Gorünmezler: Cin Carpmasi
Horror
Poster of The Invisible: Jinn's Curse

Synopsis

Four close friends return to their hometown to conduct archaeological excavations for a university project. During the dig, they discover a mysterious box containing ancient Tarot cards and enigmatic manuscripts. At first, they use the cards for fun, telling each other's fortunes. However, they soon realize that it is far more than an innocent game. The dark force they have awakened turns their lives into a nightmare, and every new reading draws them deeper into a series of terrifying events with no way back. What follows is a gripping battle against the curse of the Tarot and the sinister power hidden within the ancient cards.

Cast

Aysen Nergis Baca
Sercan Boztepe
Talha Tosun
Director Yildiray Alkin
Writer Sercan Boztepe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Production year 2026
Budget 1,000,000 TRL
Also known as
Gorünmezler: Cin Carpmasi

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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