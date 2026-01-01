Four close friends return to their hometown to conduct archaeological excavations for a university project. During the dig, they discover a mysterious box containing ancient Tarot cards and enigmatic manuscripts. At first, they use the cards for fun, telling each other's fortunes. However, they soon realize that it is far more than an innocent game. The dark force they have awakened turns their lives into a nightmare, and every new reading draws them deeper into a series of terrifying events with no way back. What follows is a gripping battle against the curse of the Tarot and the sinister power hidden within the ancient cards.