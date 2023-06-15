The Pavilion on the Water is a cinematic journey into the world of Venetian architect Carlo Scarpa and his passion for Japanese culture. Japan, to him, was an inspirational universe but also the place where he eventually died in 1978, at the height of his career, while retracing the steps of wandering poet Matsuo Bashō. Through the words of his son, some of his collaborators and a Japanese philosopher, the documentary unfolds and quests after the sense of beauty. A nostalgic feeling permeates the whole film for that rare event which is the birth of an artist. Although he passed away, he left behind a work that, still to this day, delights and amuses.

Expand