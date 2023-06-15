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Poster of The Pavilion on the Water
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Pavilion on the Water
7.1

The Pavilion on the Water

, 2023
Il padiglione sull'acqua
Italy, Netherlands / Biography, Documentary / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of The Pavilion on the Water
7.1
Tickets

Synopsis

The Pavilion on the Water is a cinematic journey into the world of Venetian architect Carlo Scarpa and his passion for Japanese culture. Japan, to him, was an inspirational universe but also the place where he eventually died in 1978, at the height of his career, while retracing the steps of wandering poet Matsuo Bashō. Through the words of his son, some of his collaborators and a Japanese philosopher, the documentary unfolds and quests after the sense of beauty. A nostalgic feeling permeates the whole film for that rare event which is the birth of an artist. Although he passed away, he left behind a work that, still to this day, delights and amuses.

Cast

Giovanni Soccol
Self
Tobia Scarpa
Self
Mauro J.K. Pierconti
Self
Ryosuke Ohashi
Self
Guido Pietropoli
Self
Francesco Zanon
Self
Guido Guidi
Self
Elena Tinacci
Self
Paolo Zanon
Self
Shuho Hananofu
Self
Director Silvia Siberini, Stefano Croci
Writer Stefano Croci, Silvia Siberini
Composer Paolo Aralla
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 15 June 2023
Production Caucaso Factory, Freetowork, Pop Homage
Also known as
Il padiglione sull'acqua, The Pavilion on the Water

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
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