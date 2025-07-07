Jim Thorpe was a Native American icon whose athletic prowess reshaped the landscape of 20th-century sports, defying the brutal challenges of racial prejudice along the way. Based on extensive interviews and utilizing Jim’s own writing this documentary brings together a diverse array of Native American scholars, historians, athletes, and influential sports commentators.
Cast
Jim Thorpe
Self - Athlete
Kyle Creek
Self - Author, F*cking History
Kaelen Jones
Self - Host, Sports History This Week
Kate Buford
Self - Author, Native American Son: The Life and Sporting Legend of Jim Thorpe
David Maraniss
Self - Author, Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe
Joely Proudfit
Self - Professor of Native American Studies
Shane Doyle
Self - Scholar of Native American Studies
Natalia Mehlman Petrzela
Self - American Historian
Jules Boykoff
Self - Author, Power Games: A Political History of the Olympics
Yohuru Williams
Self - Author, Teaching U.S. History Beyond the Textbook