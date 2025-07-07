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Poster of Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning
7.3
Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning
7.3

Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning

, 2025
Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning
USA / Biography, Documentary, Sport / 18+
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7.3
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Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning - Trailer
Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning  Trailer

Synopsis

Jim Thorpe was a Native American icon whose athletic prowess reshaped the landscape of 20th-century sports, defying the brutal challenges of racial prejudice along the way. Based on extensive interviews and utilizing Jim’s own writing this documentary brings together a diverse array of Native American scholars, historians, athletes, and influential sports commentators.

Cast

Jim Thorpe
Self - Athlete
Kyle Creek
Self - Author, F*cking History
Kaelen Jones
Self - Host, Sports History This Week
Kate Buford
Self - Author, Native American Son: The Life and Sporting Legend of Jim Thorpe
David Maraniss
Self - Author, Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe
Joely Proudfit
Self - Professor of Native American Studies
Shane Doyle
Self - Scholar of Native American Studies
Natalia Mehlman Petrzela
Self - American Historian
Jules Boykoff
Self - Author, Power Games: A Political History of the Olympics
Yohuru Williams
Self - Author, Teaching U.S. History Beyond the Textbook
Director Chris Eyre
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 13 July 2026
World premiere 7 July 2025
Production Cinemation Studios, Five All in the Fifth Entertainment, GroupM Motion
Also known as
Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

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