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7.0
Kinoafisha Films Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours That Changed Spain
7.0

Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours That Changed Spain

, 2026
Miguel Ángel Blanco: Las 48 horas que lo cambiaron todo
Spain / Documentary
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7.0
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Synopsis

Two days in Spain as millions mobilized desperately to prevent the murder of politician Miguel Ángel Blanco, kidnapped and killed by separatist group ETA in 1997.

Cast

Jon Sistiaga
Jaime Segales
Jimmy Guerra
King Felipe VI of Spain
Verónica Elorza
Jaime Mayor Oreja
Mari Mar Blanco
Director Juanjo López, Jon Sistiaga
Writer Jon Sistiaga, Nacho López Murria, Javier Carneros, Juanjo Lopez Lorenzo, Juanjo López
Composer Carlos M. Jara
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 10 July 2026
World premiere 10 July 2026
Production The Tintirin Team
Also known as
Miguel Ángel Blanco: Las 48 horas que lo cambiaron todo, Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours That Changed Spain, Miguel Ángel Blanco: 48 godzin, które zmieniło Hiszpanię, Miguel Ángel Blanco: 48 timmar som förändrade Spanien, Miguel Ángel Blanco: As 48 Horas que Mudaram a Espanha, 改变西班牙的48小时：恐怖组织人质事件, Miguel Angel Blanco The 48 Hours that Changed Spain

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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