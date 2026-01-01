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The Comebacker
The Comebacker
The Comebacker
USA / Drama, Sport / 18+
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Synopsis
The life of the pitching coach of a major league hurler is upended when he is hit in the head by a line drive on the mound.
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Cast
Tom Hanks
Callum Turner
Bad Bunny
Colman Domingo
Director
Marielle Heller
Writer
Dave Eggers
,
Marielle Heller
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
World premiere
30 July 2027
Release date
30 July 2027
USA
Production
Columbia Pictures, Defiant By Nature, Major League Baseball
Also known as
The Comebacker
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