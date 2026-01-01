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Kinoafisha Films The Comebacker

The Comebacker

The Comebacker
USA / Drama, Sport / 18+
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Synopsis

The life of the pitching coach of a major league hurler is upended when he is hit in the head by a line drive on the mound.

Cast

Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Callum Turner
Callum Turner
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo
Director Marielle Heller
Writer Dave Eggers, Marielle Heller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
World premiere 30 July 2027
Release date
30 July 2027 USA
Production Columbia Pictures, Defiant By Nature, Major League Baseball
Also known as
The Comebacker

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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