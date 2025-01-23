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Charli XCX: Brat Girl
Charli XCX: Brat Girl
, 2025
Charli XCX: Brat Girl
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
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Synopsis
This documentary charts the extraordinary career journey of Charli xcx, one of pop music’s most dynamic, visionary, and boundary-pushing artists.
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Cast
Charli XCX
Julia Fox
Mark Philips
Director
Hannah Summer
Writer
Hannah Summer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
50 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
23 January 2025
World premiere
23 January 2025
Budget
100,000 GBP
Production
Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Charli XCX: Brat Girl
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