Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Charli XCX: Brat Girl
Kinoafisha Films Charli XCX: Brat Girl

Charli XCX: Brat Girl

, 2025
Charli XCX: Brat Girl
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Charli XCX: Brat Girl
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

This documentary charts the extraordinary career journey of Charli xcx, one of pop music’s most dynamic, visionary, and boundary-pushing artists.

Cast

Charli XCX
Charli XCX
Julia Fox
Julia Fox
Mark Philips
Director Hannah Summer
Writer Hannah Summer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 23 January 2025
World premiere 23 January 2025
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Charli XCX: Brat Girl

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more