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Poster of Timothée Chalamet: A Modern Icon
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Timothée Chalamet: A Modern Icon
4.8

Timothée Chalamet: A Modern Icon

, 2025
Timothée Chalamet: A Modern Icon
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Timothée Chalamet: A Modern Icon
4.8

Synopsis

A definitive portrait of Timothée Chalamet, tracing his rise from New York roots to global stardom. With expert insight from Stella Bruzzi and Afua Hagan, this documentary delivers a timely, high-demand profile of one of today's m...

Cast

Afua Hagan
Paul King
Paul King
James Mangold
James Mangold
Stella Bruzzi
Steve Carell
Steve Carell
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet
Self
Jessica Lewis
Director Angelica Butcher
Writer Angelica Butcher
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Timothée Chalamet: A Modern Icon

Film rating

4.8
Rate 13 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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