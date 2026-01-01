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Timothée Chalamet: A Modern Icon
4.8
Timothée Chalamet: A Modern Icon
, 2025
Timothée Chalamet: A Modern Icon
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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4.8
Synopsis
A definitive portrait of Timothée Chalamet, tracing his rise from New York roots to global stardom. With expert insight from Stella Bruzzi and Afua Hagan, this documentary delivers a timely, high-demand profile of one of today's m...
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Cast
Afua Hagan
Paul King
James Mangold
Stella Bruzzi
Steve Carell
Timothee Chalamet
Self
Jessica Lewis
Director
Angelica Butcher
Writer
Angelica Butcher
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
45 minutes
Production year
2025
Budget
100,000 GBP
Production
Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Timothée Chalamet: A Modern Icon
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
13
votes
4.8
IMDb
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