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Kinoafisha Films Operator sluzhby spaseniya 112

Operator sluzhby spaseniya 112

, 2022
Operator sluzhby spaseniya 112
Russia / Drama, Short, Thriller / 18+

Cast

Miroslava Karpovich
Miroslava Karpovich
Psikholog
Dmitriy Orlov
Dmitriy Orlov
Valentin Konstantinovich
Matvey Zubalevich
Matvey Zubalevich
Karina Mishulina
Karina Larionova
Zoya Mansurova
Zoya Mansurova
Lyuba
Aleksandr Lyuman-Mosiychenko
Spasatel MCHS
Agniya Vorobyeva
Marusya
Director Nikolay Lobzhanidze
Writer Gayk Asatryan, Nataliya Tumova, Nataliia Egorova
Composer Denis Sivtsev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 18 minutes
Production year 2022
Production IRI
Also known as
Operator sluzhby spaseniya 112, Оператор службы спасения 112

Film rating

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