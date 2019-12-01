A recently divorced mother books a chalet in a beautiful Christmas village in Vermont to try and rekindle Christmas magic for her teenaged daughter who feels like her family is ruined forever. When they arrive, they find that the house has been double booked and now they must share their family holiday with a grumpy writer who hates Christmas. Together, they’ll learn that a little Christmas magic heals even the most broken heart.
ProductionChesler/Perlmutter Productions, Reel One Entertainment
Also known as
The Christmas Chalet, Božićna brvnara, Božična koča, Božićna koliba, Das Weihnachts-Chalet, El chalet de Navidad, Karácsonyi házikó, Le chalet de Noël, Lo chalet dell'amore, Un refugio por Navidad, Uno chalet per due, Коледна хижа, Рождественский домик, ダブルブッキング 奇跡の出会い, Рождественское шале, Das Weihnachtswunderchalet