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Poster of The Christmas Chalet
6.6
The Christmas Chalet - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Christmas Chalet
6.6

The Christmas Chalet

, 2019
The Christmas Chalet
Canada / Drama, Family, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Christmas Chalet
6.6
The Christmas Chalet - Trailer
The Christmas Chalet  Trailer

Synopsis

A recently divorced mother books a chalet in a beautiful Christmas village in Vermont to try and rekindle Christmas magic for her teenaged daughter who feels like her family is ruined forever. When they arrive, they find that the house has been double booked and now they must share their family holiday with a grumpy writer who hates Christmas. Together, they’ll learn that a little Christmas magic heals even the most broken heart.

Cast

Erica Durance
Grace
Robin Dunne
Jack
Elva Mai Hoover
Helen
Stephanie Belding
Charlotte
Damon Runyan
Damon Runyan
Tom
Jennifer Gibson
Nancy
Martin Roach
Steve
Michael Gordin Shore
Worker
Dale Whibley
Dale Whibley
Andrew
Chris Tarpos
Micah Kalisch
Lexi
Martin Roach
Martin Roach
Steve
Director Jennifer Gibson
Writer Rickie Castaneda, Jennifer Gibson, Marc Prey
Composer Stacey Hersh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 3 November 2023
World premiere 1 December 2019
Release date
1 December 2019 Canada 14A
Production Chesler/Perlmutter Productions, Reel One Entertainment
Also known as
The Christmas Chalet, Božićna brvnara, Božična koča, Božićna koliba, Das Weihnachts-Chalet, El chalet de Navidad, Karácsonyi házikó, Le chalet de Noël, Lo chalet dell'amore, Un refugio por Navidad, Uno chalet per due, Коледна хижа, Рождественский домик, ダブルブッキング 奇跡の出会い, Рождественское шале, Das Weihnachtswunderchalet

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Christmas Chalet - Trailer
The Christmas Chalet Trailer
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