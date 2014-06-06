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Poster of The Girl on the Train
4.3
The Girl on the Train - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Girl on the Train
4.3

The Girl on the Train

, 2014
The Girl on the Train
USA / Drama, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Girl on the Train
4.3
The Girl on the Train - Trailer
The Girl on the Train  Trailer

Synopsis

When documentary filmmaker Danny Hart boards a train at Grand Central Station he has no reason to expect anything more than a pleasant ride to upstate New York to interview the subjects for his latest project. But a chance encounter with a mysterious young woman leads him on a journey of a very different sort. Within the blink of an eye his life of complacency is left behind for a world in which the line between fantasy and reality is blurred...a world of intrigue, danger, and the possibility of blood

Cast

Henry Ian Cusick
Henry Ian Cusick
Danny Hart
Nicki Aycox
Lexi
Stephen Lang
Stephen Lang
Det. Lloyd Martin
Charles Aitken
Spider
David Margulies
Morris Herzman
James Biberi
Cabbie
Waltrudis Buck
Rina Herzman
John L. Payne
Carl Pruitt
Tom Morrissey
Enigmatic Old Man
Nathalie Lyon
Lottery Girl
Director Larry Brand
Writer Larry Brand
Composer Alexander Janko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 6 June 2014
Release date
6 June 2014 USA R
Worldwide Gross $3,124
Production 8180 Films
Also known as
The Girl on the Train, A Rapariga no Comboio, Dievca vo vlaku, Girl on the Train, The dangerous girl on the train, Το κορίτσι τού τραίνου, Девушка в поезде, A Garota do Trem

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

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The Girl on the Train - Trailer
The Girl on the Train Trailer
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