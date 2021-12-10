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Poster of Christmas à La Carte
5.6
Christmas à La Carte - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Christmas à La Carte
5.6

Christmas à La Carte

, 2021
Christmas à La Carte
Canada / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Christmas à La Carte
5.6
Christmas à La Carte - Trailer
Christmas à La Carte  Trailer

Synopsis

When food correspondent, Carly, gets a shot at her own show, she is sent to Angel Heights to help Grant open his diner and film it as a Holiday special for her TV show. Will Grant and Carly open their hearts too?

Cast

Erin Agostino
Carly Hayes
Dillon Casey
Grant Quinn
Maya Misaljevic
Tess Quinn
Brittany Charlotte Smith
Lena
Marcia Bennett
Marian
Stephanie Belding
Martha
Chris Tarpos
Deborah Tennant
Delia Hayes
Rex Hagon
Gordie
Cory Lee
Beth Walsh
Oksana Sirju
Ramona
Director Graeme Campbell
Writer Kelli Crawford
Composer Alexandre Cote
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 10 December 2021
Worldwide Gross $148,380
Production Reel One Entertainment, CME Autum Productions
Also known as
Christmas à La Carte, Délicieux Noël, Božić na jelovniku, Karácsony az étlapon, Natal à La Carte, Navidad a la carta, Świąteczne menu, Uno chef per Natale, A Recipe for Joy

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
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Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Christmas à La Carte - Trailer
Christmas à La Carte Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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