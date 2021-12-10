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5.6
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Christmas à La Carte
5.6
Christmas à La Carte
, 2021
Christmas à La Carte
Canada / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
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5.6
Christmas à La Carte
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
When food correspondent, Carly, gets a shot at her own show, she is sent to Angel Heights to help Grant open his diner and film it as a Holiday special for her TV show. Will Grant and Carly open their hearts too?
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Cast
Erin Agostino
Carly Hayes
Dillon Casey
Grant Quinn
Maya Misaljevic
Tess Quinn
Brittany Charlotte Smith
Lena
Marcia Bennett
Marian
Stephanie Belding
Martha
Chris Tarpos
Deborah Tennant
Delia Hayes
Rex Hagon
Gordie
Cory Lee
Beth Walsh
Oksana Sirju
Ramona
Director
Graeme Campbell
Writer
Kelli Crawford
Composer
Alexandre Cote
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
10 December 2021
Worldwide Gross
$148,380
Production
Reel One Entertainment, CME Autum Productions
Also known as
Christmas à La Carte, Délicieux Noël, Božić na jelovniku, Karácsony az étlapon, Natal à La Carte, Navidad a la carta, Świąteczne menu, Uno chef per Natale, A Recipe for Joy
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
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