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Poster of Paranormal Activity 8
Kinoafisha Films Paranormal Activity 8

Paranormal Activity 8

, 2027
Paranormal Activity 8
USA / Horror
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Poster of Paranormal Activity 8
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Synopsis

In the 1990s, the story returns to the roots of evil to reveal the secrets hidden behind the fire at Katie and Kristi’s house, and the dark bond that would mark Hunter’s destiny forever.

Cast

Chase Yi
Maya da Costa
Sonia Mena
Director Ian Tuason
Writer Ian Tuason
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2027
World premiere 20 May 2027
Release date
20 May 2027 Argentina
20 May 2027 Brazil
20 May 2027 Germany
21 May 2027 USA
Production Atomic Monster, Blumhouse Productions, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster
Also known as
Paranormal Activity 8, Atividade Paranormal 8, Bavarian

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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