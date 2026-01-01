Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Paranormal Activity 8
Paranormal Activity 8
, 2027
Paranormal Activity 8
USA / Horror
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
In the 1990s, the story returns to the roots of evil to reveal the secrets hidden behind the fire at Katie and Kristi’s house, and the dark bond that would mark Hunter’s destiny forever.
Expand
Cast
Chase Yi
Maya da Costa
Sonia Mena
Director
Ian Tuason
Writer
Ian Tuason
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2027
World premiere
20 May 2027
Release date
20 May 2027
Argentina
20 May 2027
Brazil
20 May 2027
Germany
21 May 2027
USA
Production
Atomic Monster, Blumhouse Productions, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster
Also known as
Paranormal Activity 8, Atividade Paranormal 8, Bavarian
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree