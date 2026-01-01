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Nutmeg & Mistletoe
Nutmeg & Mistletoe
, 2026
Nutmeg & Mistletoe
USA / Comedy
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Cast
Madeleine Arthur
Mistletoe
Sarah Jeffery
Nutmeg
Maia Kealoha
Alma
Nia Vardalos
Mayor Rita Brown
Arianna Rivas
Sophie
Cedric Yarbrough
Clarence
Angelique Cabral
Angela
Reid Miller
Zach
Jeff Meacham
Jasper
Tyler Barnhardt
Tom
Jeff Kenny
Zach’s Cousin
Director
Peter Herro
Writer
Jennifer Bascom
,
Deborah Dodge
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Production
Abyssal Films
Also known as
Nutmeg & Mistletoe
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