Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Nutmeg & Mistletoe

Nutmeg & Mistletoe

, 2026
Nutmeg & Mistletoe
USA / Comedy

Cast

Madeleine Arthur
Mistletoe
Sarah Jeffery
Sarah Jeffery
Nutmeg
Maia Kealoha
Maia Kealoha
Alma
Nia Vardalos
Nia Vardalos
Mayor Rita Brown
Arianna Rivas
Sophie
Cedric Yarbrough
Cedric Yarbrough
Clarence
Angelique Cabral
Angela
Reid Miller
Zach
Jeff Meacham
Jasper
Tyler Barnhardt
Tom
Jeff Kenny
Zach’s Cousin
Director Peter Herro
Writer Jennifer Bascom, Deborah Dodge
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Production Abyssal Films
Also known as
Nutmeg & Mistletoe

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more