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Kinoafisha Films Cómo volé sobre el nido del cuco

Cómo volé sobre el nido del cuco

, 2027
Cómo volé sobre el nido del cuco
Spain

Synopsis

Ana Delgado shares her raw, personal battle with eating disorders, borderline personality disorder, and suicidal ideation. A candid memoir that challenges stigma and inspires resilience for anyone facing mental health challenges.

Cast

Alicia Borrachero
Alexandra Masangkay
Daniel Ibáñez
Marina Salas
Marina Salas
Ana
Pedro Casablanc
Pedro Casablanc
Sonia Almarcha
Sonia Almarcha
Nora Vázquez
Carmen Ruiz
Raúl Prieto
Pilar Gómez
Carmen Ruiz
Claudia Roset
Carlos González
Director Salvador Calvo
Writer Alejandro Hernández, Sydney Bristow
Composer Beatriz López-Nogales
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2027
Production Atresmedia Cine, Atresmedia, Ayuntamiento de Madrid
Also known as
Cómo volé sobre el nido del cuco

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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