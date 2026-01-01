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Cómo volé sobre el nido del cuco
Cómo volé sobre el nido del cuco
, 2027
Cómo volé sobre el nido del cuco
Spain
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Synopsis
Ana Delgado shares her raw, personal battle with eating disorders, borderline personality disorder, and suicidal ideation. A candid memoir that challenges stigma and inspires resilience for anyone facing mental health challenges.
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Cast
Alicia Borrachero
Alexandra Masangkay
Daniel Ibáñez
Marina Salas
Ana
Pedro Casablanc
Sonia Almarcha
Nora Vázquez
Carmen Ruiz
Raúl Prieto
Pilar Gómez
Carmen Ruiz
Claudia Roset
Carlos González
Director
Salvador Calvo
Writer
Alejandro Hernández
,
Sydney Bristow
Composer
Beatriz López-Nogales
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2027
Production
Atresmedia Cine, Atresmedia, Ayuntamiento de Madrid
Also known as
Cómo volé sobre el nido del cuco
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