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Poster of Ghosts: The Possession of Button House
Ghosts: The Possession of Button House - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ghosts: The Possession of Button House

Ghosts: The Possession of Button House

, 2026
Ghosts: The Possession of Button House
Great Britain / Comedy, Fantasy
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Ghosts: The Possession of Button House - Trailer
Ghosts: The Possession of Button House  Trailer

Synopsis

It's a matter of life and death for Alison, Mike, Mia and the Ghosts.

Cast

Charlotte Ritchie
Charlotte Ritchie
Alison Cooper
Kiell Smith-Bynoe
Mike Cooper
Mathew Baynton
Mathew Baynton
Thomas Thorne
Lolly Adefope
Lolly Adefope
Kitty
Ben Willbond
Ben Willbond
The Captain
Jim Howick
Pat Butcher
Martha Howe-Douglas
Lady Fanny Button
Simon Farnaby
Simon Farnaby
Julian Fawcett MP
Laurence Rickard
Laurence Rickard
Humphrey Bone
Lee Byford
Alexa Goodall
Rufus Jones
Richard Move
Director Simon Hynd
Writer Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Production year 2026
World premiere 23 October 2026
Release date
23 October 2026 Great Britain
Production BBC Film, Monumental Television
Also known as
Ghosts: The Possession of Button House

Film rating

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Ghosts: The Possession of Button House - Trailer
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