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Ghosts: The Possession of Button House
Ghosts: The Possession of Button House
, 2026
Ghosts: The Possession of Button House
Great Britain / Comedy, Fantasy
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Ghosts: The Possession of Button House
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Synopsis
It's a matter of life and death for Alison, Mike, Mia and the Ghosts.
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Cast
Charlotte Ritchie
Alison Cooper
Kiell Smith-Bynoe
Mike Cooper
Mathew Baynton
Thomas Thorne
Lolly Adefope
Kitty
Ben Willbond
The Captain
Jim Howick
Pat Butcher
Martha Howe-Douglas
Lady Fanny Button
Simon Farnaby
Julian Fawcett MP
Laurence Rickard
Humphrey Bone
Lee Byford
Alexa Goodall
Rufus Jones
Richard Move
Director
Simon Hynd
Writer
Mathew Baynton
,
Simon Farnaby
,
Martha Howe-Douglas
,
Jim Howick
,
Laurence Rickard
,
Ben Willbond
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Production year
2026
World premiere
23 October 2026
Release date
23 October 2026
Great Britain
Production
BBC Film, Monumental Television
Also known as
Ghosts: The Possession of Button House
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