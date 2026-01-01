Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Phi Phong: The Blood Demon
6.2
Phi Phong: The Blood Demon
, 2026
Phi Phong: The Blood Demon
Viet Nam / Fantasy, Horror
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.2
Synopsis
Follows a remote mountain village haunted by the Phí Phông, a terrifying supernatural entity that lives among humans by day while secretly feeding on their blood and life force at night.
Expand
Cast
Doan Minh Anh
Kieu Minh Tuan
Diep Bao Ngoc
Nina Padovan
Director
Quoc Trung Do
Composer
Nguyen Hoang Anh
,
Khuat Duy Minh
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Viet Nam
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2026
Worldwide Gross
$38,337
Production
BlueBell Studios, MockingBird Pictures
Also known as
Phi Phong: The Blood Demon, Phí Phông: Quỷ Máu Rừng Thiêng
More
Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree