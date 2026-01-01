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Poster of Phi Phong: The Blood Demon
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Phi Phong: The Blood Demon
6.2

Phi Phong: The Blood Demon

, 2026
Phi Phong: The Blood Demon
Viet Nam / Fantasy, Horror
Poster of Phi Phong: The Blood Demon
6.2

Synopsis

Follows a remote mountain village haunted by the Phí Phông, a terrifying supernatural entity that lives among humans by day while secretly feeding on their blood and life force at night.

Cast

Doan Minh Anh
Kieu Minh Tuan
Diep Bao Ngoc
Nina Padovan
Director Quoc Trung Do
Composer Nguyen Hoang Anh, Khuat Duy Minh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Viet Nam
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2026
Worldwide Gross $38,337
Production BlueBell Studios, MockingBird Pictures
Also known as
Phi Phong: The Blood Demon, Phí Phông: Quỷ Máu Rừng Thiêng

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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