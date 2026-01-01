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Minuscule 3: The Flames of the Hell
Minuscule 3: The Flames of the Hell
, 2026
Minuscule 3: Les Flammes de l'Enfer
France / Animation
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Cast & Crew
Synopsis
Discovering that fires have broken out all over the world despite the summer season, the ladybug and her friends will do everything they can to avoid these cursed fires and find a safe shelter.
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Cast
Halle Jel
News Announcer
Director
Thomas Szabo
Writer
Hélène Giraud
Composer
Mathieu Lamboley
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2026
Production
France 3 Cinéma, Futurikon, Le Pacte
Also known as
Minuscule 3: Les Flammes de l'Enfer, Minuscule 3: The Flames of the Hell, Minúsculo: Las Llamas del Infierno, Robaczki z Zaginionej Ratunek
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