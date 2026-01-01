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Kinoafisha Films Minuscule 3: The Flames of the Hell

Minuscule 3: The Flames of the Hell

, 2026
Minuscule 3: Les Flammes de l'Enfer
France / Animation

Synopsis

Discovering that fires have broken out all over the world despite the summer season, the ladybug and her friends will do everything they can to avoid these cursed fires and find a safe shelter.

Cast

Halle Jel
News Announcer
Director Thomas Szabo
Writer Hélène Giraud
Composer Mathieu Lamboley
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2026
Production France 3 Cinéma, Futurikon, Le Pacte
Also known as
Minuscule 3: Les Flammes de l'Enfer, Minuscule 3: The Flames of the Hell, Minúsculo: Las Llamas del Infierno, Robaczki z Zaginionej Ratunek

Cartoon rating

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