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Conquering Breast Cancer
Conquering Breast Cancer
, 2026
Conquering Breast Cancer (Australia)
Australia / Documentary
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Conquering Breast Cancer
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
This brand new impact documentary highlights the urgent challenge of preventing, detecting and treating one of the nation's most common cancers.
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Cast
Raelene Boyle
Self
Rachel Chappell
Self
Sue Collins
Self - Presenter
Dyna Eldaief
Self
Kristal Kinsela
Self
Pratika Lal
Self
Luan Lawreson-Woods
Self
Paul Maley
Self
Kirsten Pilatti
Self
Lyn Swinburne
Self
Writer
Sue Collins
,
Mike Hill
Composer
Stephen Gallagher
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2026
Budget
750,000 AUD
Worldwide Gross
$7,287
Production
Moonshine Agency
Also known as
Conquering Breast Cancer (Australia)
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